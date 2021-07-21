First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Insiders have sold a total of 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $350.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

