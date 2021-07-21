First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

