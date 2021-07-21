First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

