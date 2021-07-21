First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,602 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.