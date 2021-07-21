First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.