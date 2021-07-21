First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 8,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

