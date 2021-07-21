First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 309,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 276,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

