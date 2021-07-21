First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. 941,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,744. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

