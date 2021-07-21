First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 3,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

