First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 282,692 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,692 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 2.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $42,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 155,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 111,167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,816. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $665,483.00. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,630 shares of company stock worth $1,493,057. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.