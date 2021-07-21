First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 258,405 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Codexis worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codexis by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 213,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 63.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 8,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

