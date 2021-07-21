First Light Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 3,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,810,733 shares of company stock valued at $561,536,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.