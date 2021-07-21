First Light Asset Management LLC Has $48.39 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 94.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $48,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 2,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -549.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.