First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the quarter. Prothena makes up about 4.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Prothena worth $73,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

