First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.42. 7,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,142. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.