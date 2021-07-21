First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

ARNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 1,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.