First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

