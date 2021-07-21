First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Announces Earnings Results

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Reliance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

