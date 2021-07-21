First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.34

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 185050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

