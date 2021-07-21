First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,608 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98.

