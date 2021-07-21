First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,029. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

