First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 67,682 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $56.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDIV)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.