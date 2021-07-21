FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 4,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.