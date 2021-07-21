FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.