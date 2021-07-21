Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 93,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,311. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

