Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.88. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

