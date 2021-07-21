Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,967.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

