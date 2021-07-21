FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

