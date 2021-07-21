Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. 119,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

