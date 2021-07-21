Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.04

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 6081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several analysts have commented on FLY shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Fly Leasing had a negative net margin of 37.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

