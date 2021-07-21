Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.04

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 6081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Several analysts have commented on FLY shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
