Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $41.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLYW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

FLYW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.38. 3,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,034. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

