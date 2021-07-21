FORA Capital LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

