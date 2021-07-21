FORA Capital LLC Invests $191,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $24,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

