FORA Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $77,444,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $61,524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $43,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,939,311 shares of company stock valued at $399,335,107. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

