FORA Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

