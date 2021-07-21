FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

