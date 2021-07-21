FORA Capital LLC Sells 11,325 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 197,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

