FORA Capital LLC Sells 6,439 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

