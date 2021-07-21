Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

