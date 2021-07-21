Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of FOR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.