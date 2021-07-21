FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

