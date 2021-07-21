Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

