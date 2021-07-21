Foxhaven Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up 5.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $175,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,891,899 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

SMAR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 12,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

