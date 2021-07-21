Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

