Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.