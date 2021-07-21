Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 883,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,071. The firm has a market cap of $617.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

