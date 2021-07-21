freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN opened at €19.64 ($23.11) on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.25.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

