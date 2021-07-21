Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

