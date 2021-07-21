Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.28 ($55.63).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €43.90 ($51.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

