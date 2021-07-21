Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FSNUY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

